Fabricio Andrade thrilled for opportunity to join bantamweight kickboxing ranks in ONE: “There’s a lot of exciting options”

At ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade will face ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder Jonathan Haggerty.

The much-anticipated superfight will be the first time world champions in Muay Thai and MMA will fight for a kickboxing world title. With that in mind, history will be written inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday night.

Ahead of his bout with Haggerty, 'Wonderboy' Andrade spoke with FightWave on YouTube to discuss what the kickboxing world has in store for him.

Fabricio Andrade said:

"Yeah, there’s a lot of exciting options. If we go to the striking, there are many good fighters besides Haggerty. You have the former champion Petchtanong was one guy that I was supposed to fight as well. He was also very good, yeah many amazing talents man. There’s a lot of good fighters right now in the rankings right now, and because of these Friday night shows, every time you see a different guy coming up."

Fabricio Andrade has had a violent path on his way to the top of his MMA division in ONE Championship. His penchant for putting people away with body shots made him one of the most feared men in the 145-pound MMA ranks of ONE.

This is due to his striking background, which consisted of both kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts both in his home country of Brazil and China.

Facing Haggerty for the kickboxing world title will be like a full circle moment for Andrade, who will have to dig back into his roots if he wants to walk away with another belt.

Look to see 'Wonder boy' attempt to make history at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The entire card is available live and free on Prime Video in North America.