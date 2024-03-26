"Fingers crossed" - Jacob Smith details plan for Rodtang rematch for the world title 'by the end of the year'

British striker Jacob Smith expects to have another shot at the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in a possible rematch with reigning divisional king Rodtang Jitmuangnon later this year.

Currently the second-ranked contender in the division, the 31-year-old English fighter believes he should be lined up for a title shot, especially if he wins his second straight match in his scheduled fight on April 5 at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

There, he will take on Bosnian-Canadian Denis Puric in a featured flyweight Muay Thai clash.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Jacob Smith shared how sees his second attempt at the world title will shape up, saying:

"My goal is to be ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai world champion, and fingers crossed by the end of the year that comes through."

He added:

"Rodtang is the champion and Superlek is number one. After beating Walter [Goncalves], I'm now number two. Rodtang amd Superlek are probably gonna fight each other again soon, then I should get the shot at the winner after I beat Puric."

Jacob Smith went toe-to-toe against Rodtang in a ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Championship quaterfinal contest in his promotional debut in May 2022, but lost by unanimous decision.

He bounced back in December last year, with an impressive knockout (knee to the body) in the opening round. It is something he hopes to build on at ONE Fight Night 21 against Puric, who is coming off his own KO win in December over Vietnamese Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live in U.S. primetime on April 5. It will be free to viewers in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription.

Jacob Smith a $50,000 performance bonus winner in last fight

Apart from bouncing back and chalking up his first victory in ONE Championship, the opening-round KO win of Jacob Smith back in December earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The Bad Company and Thaifist affiliate tore down Brazilian Walter Goncalves with a solid body to the knee at the 2:54 mark of the first round at ONE Fight Night 17 on Dec. 8, which rendered the latter unable to continue after.

Before landing the KO, Smith uncorked some solid low kicks and body shots. He was on the receiving end of sound hits from Goncalves early in the frame but they were not enough to stymie the English striker.

The win was the ninth knockout victory in the career of the northwest England native.

Apart from Smith, other winners of the $50,000 performance bonus at ONE Fight Night 17 were light heavyweight kickboxing king Roman Kryklia, who become a two-sport world champion by adding the heavyweight Muay Thai belt with a KO win over Australian Alex Roberts, and lightweight Muay Thai Dmitry Menshikov.