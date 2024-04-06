Four fighters miss weight at UFC Vegas 90, Sean Strickland defends Arizona rancher, Joe Rogan weighs in on viral Dana White mix-up: MMA News Roundup

Multiple fighters miss weight for UFC Vegas 90, Sean Strickland defends Arizona rancher and Joe Rogan excuses Sage Steel for Dana White mix-up.

#1 Four fighters miss weight ahead of UFC Vegas 90

UFC Vegas 90 is set to go ahead on April 6 this weekend, however, the card has been marred after multiple fighters made big misses on the scales.

Of the fourteen fighters who were tasked with making weight, four of them missed their margins by a considerable amount. Alexander Hernandez and Cynthia Cavillo were amongst the most notable names, as well as both Nora Cornolle and Melissa Mullins, who have been tasked with opening the evening of bouts.

Three fights in total have been affected by the issues on the scales, and two of them will go ahead, with the fighters who missed weight receiving a fine for their actions. Calvillo's bout has been canceled, however, meaning she will be unable to have the opportunity to turn around her five-fight skid.

#2 Sean Strickland defends Arizona rancher who has been accused of murder

Sean Strickland has recently weighed in on the murder trial surrounding Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly.

According to Kelly and his wife, a group of armed men, believed to be drug dealers, had entered their 170-acre cattle ranch and were approaching their home. Kelly then claims he stood on his porch and fired warning shots in the air, and one of the men had been killed by a bullet.

According to 'Tarzan', who took to social media to offer his thoughts on the trial, Kelly shouldn't have even been charged as the men were illegally on his property and he was acting in self-defense. Strickland tweeted:

"I can't believe they arrested this man for shooting for a criminal on his land #freegeorgekelly."

#3 Joe Rogan excuses Sage Steele for infamous Dana White mix-up

Joe Rogan has revealed he wasn't bothered by ESPN host Sage Steele's blunder of confusing Dana White with himself.

In the clip which has gone viral over recent weeks, Steele sat down and interviewed the UFC president. However, an hour into the interview, Steele mistakenly referred to White as the UFC color commentator.

The UFC president remained in good spirits and laughed off the blunder, and Rogan has since weighed in on the situation himself.

Discussing the clip during a recent episode of the JRE MMA Show, Rogan said:

"I think she just made a mental flub... She handled it the right way, too. She kept it in there. She didn't edit it out. It's funny. It's just a flub. I do it all the time. It happens."

