FREE FULL FIGHT: Filipino star Lito Adiwang’s electrifying slugfest against Anthony Do early in his ONE career

ONE Championship has shared the entire fight footage for the war between Lito Adiwang and Anthony Do.

In August 2019, Adiwang and Do met in Singapore for a strawweight bout at ONE Warrior Series 7. At the time, ‘Thunder Kid’ was 2-0 in the promotion, both first-round knockouts, while the American was making his debut.

They went to war that night, and Adiwang etched out a unanimous decision win to extend his undefeated promotional run. Four years later, ONE shared the action-packed fight on YouTube with the caption:

“Before Filipino phenom Lito Adiwang squares off with compatriot Jeremy Miado in a highly anticipated strawweight MMA rematch at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video, relive his explosive striking display against American sensation Anthony Do in ONE Warrior Series back in 2019!”

Relive the incredible action below:

Lito Adiwang last fought in September of this year at ONE Friday Fights 34. Adiwang was riding a two-fight losing streak at the time, which quickly ended when he secured a 23-second knockout win against Adrian Mattheis.

‘Thunder Kid’ plans to waste no time in his run for the ONE strawweight MMA world title. On November 3, he is scheduled to make his return to action at ONE Fight Night 16.

The 30-year-old will face Jeremy Miado in a rematch, with Miado winning by second-round knockout after Adiwang suffered a knee injury during their match at ONE X last year.

ONE Fight Night 16 will feature two world championship bouts inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.