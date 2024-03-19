FREE FULL FIGHT: Strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella’s 5-round war against 3-sport phenom Danial Williams

Reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella will soon return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for the biggest challenge of his career.

On Friday, April 5, the Canadian-Italian world titleholder puts his 26 pounds of gold on the line against three-time strawweight Muay Thai titleholder Prajanchai PK Saenchai as part of a loaded ONE Friday Fights 58 card.

Ahead of their highly anticipated champion versus champion showdown inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai', ONE Championship is looking back at Di Bella's five-round war with three-sport superstar Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15 in October:

"Gear up for the return of ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Di Bella as he defends his throne against ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Prajanchai on April 5 at ONE Friday Fights 58 by reliving his thrilling World Title battle with Thai-Aussie Danial Williams in 2023"

See the video below:

After 15 minutes of intense back-and-forth action, Di Bella's hand was raised, scoring a unanimous decision and keeping his undefeated record intact.

Prajanchai ready to bring another world title to Thailand with a win over Jonathan Di Bella

Thus far, Jonathan Di Bella is a perfect 12-0 in his career with notable wins over Williams and 'Fighting Rooster' Zhang Peimian. But with all due respect to those fighters, Di Bella has never faced an opponent as experienced as Prajanchai.

With 342 wins to his credit, the Thai superstar climbed back to the top of the Muay Thai mountain with a stunning 98-second knockout of Joseph Lasiri to reclaim the strawweight strap at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December.

Prajanchai rides into Lumpinee on April 5 on a four-fight win streak, including victories over Kompet Fairtex and Sam-A Gaiyanhadao. He added a big win over Akram Hamidi in his kickboxing debut under the ONE banner, setting the stage for his showdown with Di Bella.

Will Prajanchai bring another ONE world title to The Land of Smiles, or will Di Bella keep his 'O' intact in enemy territory?

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and on watch.onefc.com around the world.