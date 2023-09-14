“Get that belt!”- Superbon brings in the power in preparation for world title super fight against Tawanchai

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing kingpin Superbon Singha Mawynn wants to bring in the intimidation factor into his world title superfight against defending Muay Thai champ Tawanchai PK. Saenchai.

In the past, Superbon has never once failed to channel a certain type of inner beast in his training nor in his performances. But this time, he’s tapped into something different.

Even his fans on Instagram have taken notice of the change after the Thai superstar released his latest boxing session with his trainer online.

Marked with sweat, Superbon brought in the power this week with his combinations, instilling fear and doubt to the future success of his rival.

Watch Superbon in action below:

The video sparked big reactions online from the fans that they took to Instagram to cheer him on. Read the posts below:

Fan comments

Superbon has always been a wrecking ball of a striker. He’s mostly known for his signature high kick KOs, which he’s mastered from close range with relative ease. However, Superbon is going to need more than kicks and flying knees to dethrone his young rival, who half expects him to utilize his kicks to find the finish.

Tawanchai PK. Saenchai, for his part, grows stronger after each new match, separating himself from his competition with his leg kick KOs and striking combinations. He’s very well-rounded and his willingness to exchange with any fighter makes him one of the most fearful strikers of his generation.

Watch two of the most deadliest strikers in the featherweight division collide inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. North American audiences can watch the event live and for free on Friday, October 6, 2023 via Amazon Prime Video.