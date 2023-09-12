“Those kicks were personal” - Superbon has fans thinking why he punishes Trainer Gae and Rodtang so much

Fight fans think former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn might be sparring a little too hard with the legendary Trainer Gae.

Superbon is gearing up for a chance to once again call himself a ONE world champion as he is set to challenge Tawachai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title. The two Thai warriors will square off in the ONE Fight Night 15 main event when the promotion returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Ahead of their highly anticipated clash, Superbon is putting in some work with his longtime coach and perennial punching bag, Trainer Gae.

“In his element 😎 Can Superbon defeat Tawanchai and capture the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video?”

Fight fans offered their sympathies to Trainer Gae in the Instagram comments, admiring the intense beating he seems to take during every training session with the former world champion.

“Naah those kicks were personal 🔪”

“This coach must really love his students/fighters lol”

“Poor trainer gae”

“Would not want to be this guys training home I can tell you that 😂”

“Coach getting smashed lol. Ouch!”

Sitting at the No. 1 ranked contender in both the featherweight kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions, Superbon will attempt to score his second ONE world title in as many sports at ONE Fight Night 15. After dominating the kickboxing division with wins over Sitthichai, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian, Superbon is ready to try his hand at the art of eight limbs.

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world titleholder Tawanchai enters the bout riding a five-fight win streak with knockouts against Saemapetch Fairtex, Niclas Larsen, Jamal Yusupov, and Davit Kiria. Will Tawanchai keep his streak alive on October 6 or will Superbon once again feel the weight of 26 pounds of gold around his waist?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.