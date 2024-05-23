“Get redemption and regain my confidence” – Sitthichai gets candid about the importance of his showdown with Masaaki Noiri

Thai superstar Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong will be looking for a bit of redemption following his brutal third-round knockout loss to Marat Grigorian at ONE 165 in Tokyo.

On Friday, June 7, the eight-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion will enter Impact Arena in Bangkok for a showdown with two-time K-1 titleholder Masaaki Noiri at ONE 167. The bout will be Noiri's first appearance in ONE Championship after making a name for himself in his native Japan, capturing a slew of world titles along the way.

Hoping to play spoiler and climb back into the win column, Sitthichai sees his fight with Masaaki Noiri as a perfect opportunity to redeem himself and regain some of the confidence he lost in his last outing.

“This is a great opportunity, because he is a very famous fighter," Sitthichai told ONE Championship. "If I beat him, I believe I will definitely be able to get redemption and regain my confidence.”

Masaaki Noiri's accomplishments speak for themself ahead of his ONE debut against Sitthichai

Of course, getting a win over Masaaki Noiri will be much easier said than done. Throughout his 17-year career in combat sports, the Japanese has earned world championships under the K-1, GLORY Kickboxing, and Krush banners. He has also proven himself to be a dual-threat, winning the WBC Muaythai Japan super lightweight belt.

In 2021, he earned K-1 Fighter of the Year honors.

Next, Noiri plans to add 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold to his already illustrious resume. But first, he'll have to go through one of the most accomplished strikers in all of ONE Championship.

Who leaves The Land of Smiles with a big win on June 7?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime.