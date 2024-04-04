"He couldn't breathe" - Marat Grigorian breaks down his soul-crushing body shot KO of rival Sitthichai

Marat Grigorian detailed how Sitthichai couldn't breathe when he hit him with a body shot.

In mid-2023, Grigorian came up short in his attempt to dethrone ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov. The former Glory Kickboxing world champion went back to the drawing board and returned on Jan. 28 in an action-packed catchweight bout at ONE 165 against Sitthichai.

Grigorian had revenge on his mind, as Sitthichai defeated him four times in other promotions, including three under the Glory banner. At ONE 165, the Armenian-born fighter finally secured a win against the Thai by knocking him out in round three.

During an interview with ONE, Grigorian had this to say about knocking the breath out of Sitthichai:

"The body shot was really good, on point. It was just good timing to throw it out, just as he was just taking a deep breath. And at the time I got him on his ribs. So that was really hard. I saw it in his eyes that he couldn't breathe for 20 or 30 seconds."

Watch Marat Grigorian finish Sitthichai below:

Expand Tweet

Marat Grigorian looks to avenge ONE Championship defeat against Superbon later this week

On April 5, Marat Grigorian has an opportunity to capitalize on his win against Sitthichai and potentially become the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion. To do so, he must get through the always dangerous Superbon in the ONE Friday Fights 58 main event.

This won't be the first time Grigorian and Superbon fought, as the former knocked out the Thai superstar in 29 seconds in another promotion. Superbon avenged the loss in March 2022 by taking out the Armenian by unanimous decision at ONE X.

They will settle the score with a must-see rematch later this week.

ONE Friday Fights 58 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Friday's event featuring two world title matchups can be seen via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Poll : Will Marat Grigorian continue building momentum by defeating Superbon? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion