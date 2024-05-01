"He cut his hair" - Fans thrilled as Deontay Wilder hits the track gearing up for a strong comeback

Deontay Wilder is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for his boxing comeback and fans are excited to see him train hard.

After starting his professional boxing career with a 43-fight unbeaten run, Wilder has lost three of his last four fights. In his most recent outing in December 2023, 'The Bronze Bomber' suffered an upset defeat against Joseph Parker.

While many felt that Wilder's best days were behind him, the 39-year-old recently took to Instagram and showcased the work he is putting in for his upcoming fight against Zhilei Zhang on June 1.

In the Instagram post, Wilder spoke about the discipline he adheres to in his training and said:

"Those who know me, know that I hate being on the track. I hate running but when it's time to get in, I'm all in!"

The former heavyweight champion promised to silence the critics before resuming the training session:

"All the talk is about to be over soon, you know. Eh, but if don't believe me, June 1st, tune in and you'll see. There's no more games being played, baby. The Bronze Bomber is back!"

Fight fans flocked to the comments section of the post and were hyped to see a motivated version of Wilder.

MMA fighters like Rose Namajunas, Zhang Weili, Alexander Volkanovski, and Brian Ortega, who bounced back from losses or elevated their careers to the next level in recent combat sports history, coincidentally shaved their heads or cut their hair short before making a comeback.

Fans appear to be expecting a similar result from Wilder, who also donned a short haircut in the Instagram post.

"He cut his hair, you know he's serious lol," @appolo_bia2017 commented.

"He cut the hair, he about to knock somebody block off," theonlyjoeladams wrote.

"If he ever learn the tricks of the trade he'll be unbeatable!!! I said that 5 years ago," @antoniotarver wrote.

"I'm still rooting for you," whoisteezy commented.

Some fans shared their opinions on the perceived weaknesses in Deontay Wilder's game and gave suggestions to the former boxing world champion:

"Cardio yes, now let's work on defense," jordenpaige716 commented.

"You need another 10-15 pounds bro," jerrelscb wrote.

Deontay Wilder vs. Jared Anderson is reportedly in the works

As Deontay Wilder is preparing to fight Zhilei Zhang in June, another fight against a formidable heavyweight contender was recently pitched by Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority.

Alalshikh took to X and stated that Jared Anderson will fight Wilder on the August 3 Riyadh Season fight card in Los Angeles if 'The Bronze Bomber' is ready to fight.

Anderson, who is undefeated with 17 professional boxing wins on his record, defeated Ryad Merhy in his last outing on April 13. If the Deontay Wilder fight comes to fruition, it will be the toughest test of Anderson's career so far. As of now, there has been no comment from Wilder's team regarding the potential matchup.