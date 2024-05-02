"He definitely can" - Fans liking Jo Nattawut's chances in world title challenge against Tawanchai at ONE 167

'Smokin'' Jo Nattawut definitely won over some fight fans last year after a closely contested performance against featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

In the non-title kickboxing fight against Tawanchai, which took place at ONE Fight Night 15 last October, the Thai veteran showed the fans that he has the potential to steal Tawanchai's coveted Muay Thai belt in their scheduled rematch.

Despite the large age gap, 'Smokin'' Jo had no difficulty in keeping up with Tawanchai's fast pace for nine hard minutes.

Surprisingly, they were both equally matched in terms of technique, power, and timing. Tawanchai, for his part, worked very hard to try to put him away since Nattawut's offense was just unrelenting.

Tawanchai ultimately returned home victorious, but Nattawut won the hearts of the fans.

So this week on Instagram, as 'Smokin'' Jo worked the punching bag ahead of his world title war against Tawanchai, Muay Thai fans have joined together in unison to root for the 34-year-old underdog.

Here's what they had to say:

Nattawut will challenge Tawanchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena.

The entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

REWATCH the explosive kickboxing brawl between Tawanchai vs. 'Smokin'' Jo Nattawut

It's almost hard to believe that Tawanchai vs. Nattawut almost didn't happen.

The Muay Thai king was originally set to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Superbon, who now sits as the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Jo Nattawut took the opportunity the first chance he got on October 6 and fought his heart out on relatively short notice.

Like a tug of war, these two warriors tested each other's skillsets and strengths with the goal of bringing home the victory. Tawanchai would set up his combos and then Nattawut would release some of his own with stinging effect.

Even though this fight was just another kickboxing bout, they both fought as if there was a belt on the line.

Rewatch the explosive back-and-forth brawl between ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai and 'Smokin'' Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15 below: