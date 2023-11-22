“He didn’t let Danial Williams fight” – Joseph Lasiri ‘impressed’ by Jonathan Di Bella’s dominant win over Mini T

Joseph Lasiri, the reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, was very impressed with the performance that Jonathan Di Bella delivered against Danial Williams.

Di Bella delivered another show-stealing performance, securing a decision unanimous decision victory over ‘Mini T’ at ONE Fight Night 15 to retain his title and establish his dominance at the top of the division.

With the victory, the Canadian-Italian standout maintained his undefeated record, moving to 12-0 with back-to-back wins under the ONE banner.

Speaking about Jonathan Di Bella’s impressive performance with The South China Morning Post, Joseph Lasiri said:

“Yeah, I was impressed with Di Bella. He did a very good job against Dan Williams because he didn’t let Danial Williams fight. He wasn’t 100 percent from the first round and I didn't expect that from Di Bella.”

With Lasiri sitting firm as the strawweight division’s top dog, ‘The Hurricane’ could eventually find himself staring down the barrel of a champion vs. champion clash with Di Bella.

But first, Lasiri will have to get past his next opponent who just so happens to be the man he took the strawweight title from last year.

Joseph Lasiri to run it back with Prajanchai at ONE Friday Fights 45

On December 22, Joseph Lasiri will head to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to defend his strawweight title against Prajanchai PK Saenchai, the man he defeated to take the title at ONE 157 last year.

Going into the contest riding back-to-back wins, Lasiri scored one of the biggest upsets of the year, forcing Prajanchai to quit on his stool before the beginning of the fourth round.

Since his shocking loss to Lasiri, Prajanchai has earned victories over Kompet Fairtex and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao with the latter coming by way of a highlight-reel-worthy knockout in the second round.

Will Prajanchai reclaim the ONE world title he surrendered more than a year ago, or will Joseph Lasiri show the world that their first fight was anything, but a fluke?

You can catch ONE Friday Fights 46 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on December 22.