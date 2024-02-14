“He is going to win for sure” – Felipe Lobo says sky is the limit for Anatoly Malykhin as he attempts historic three-division feat

Brazilian bantamweight Muay Thai contender Felipe Lobo is high on the chances of double ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin adding another world title when he returns to action next month.

‘Sladkiy’ will challenge for the ONE middleweight MMA world title at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 against reigning champion Reinier de Ridder. He is out to add it to the light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA titles already in his possession.

Seeing how the Russian juggernaut trains and competes at such a high level, Lobo, who trains with Malykhin at Tiger Muay Thai, said he does not see why the 36-year-old champion cannot add another world title at ONE 166.

‘The Demolition Man’ told The AllStar in an interview:

“He’s just good vibes, always comes with good energy, and I think he is a monster and he is going to win for sure [against Reinier de Ridder] in Qatar. For sure, three, four, five belts maybe.”

Watch the interview below:

Malykhin was last in action in June last year, when he unified the heavyweight belts by stopping former world champion Arjan Bhullar by technical knockout in the third round.

ONE 166 will take place at the Lusail Sports Arena and air live on March 1 via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Felipe Lobo preparing for his own world title at ONE Fight Night 19

Just as he is rooting for Anatoly Malykhin, Felipe Lobo is out to claim a world title of his own in his scheduled fight later this week in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 30-year-old Sao Paulo native will challenge ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In the same interview, Felipe Lobo said he is excited to earn another shot at the world title and he is out to take full advantage of it, saying:

“But I'm very strong as well, very strong and fast. We’ve been thirsty [for this world title shot] and I'm excited to fight him.”

Against Haggerty, Lobo will try to make another go at the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title after falling short in his first attempt at it in March 2022, when he was knocked out in the third round by former longtime divisional king Nong-O Hama.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.