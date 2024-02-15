“He’ll hold that belt for sure” - Jonathan Haggerty believes younger brother Freddie can grab ONE Championship gold

Jonathan Haggerty believes it’s just a matter of time before his younger brother — Freddie Haggerty — is a ONE world champion.

In January, Freddie Haggerty made his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 49 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. There, the 19-year-old prodigy earned a sensational knockout against Dankalong Sor Dechapan just 14 seconds into the second round.

It was his 21st career victory in combat sports and immediately had fans excited to see what else the British Muay Thai prospect can do.

Speaking with ONE Championship about his brother’s spectacular promotional premiere, Jonathan Haggerty said:

“I'm very proud of him. He's had to deal with all the media for ONE Championship. It's exciting to see, you know, and I can't wait for his future. I know he'll hold that belt for sure.”

Weeks removed from Freddie Haggerty’s coming out party inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Jonathan Haggerty will return to the iconic venue set to defend one of his two ONE world titles against a very dangerous Brazilian standout.

Jonathan Haggerty puts his gold up for grabs against Felipe Lobo

This Friday night, February 16, ‘The General’ will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai belt on the line against top-five-ranked contender Felipe Lobo.

The ‘Demolition Man’ earned his opportunity with a shocking third-round knockout of Thai legend Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 9 last April — the same event that saw Haggerty score a thunderous KO of Nong-O Hama to claim his 26 pounds of gold in the art of eight limbs.

Will ‘The General’ extend his current win streak to six in a row, or will Felipe Lobo claim his first world championship on martial arts’ biggest global stage?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.