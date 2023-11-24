“He has more pressure” – Joseph Lasiri believes Prajanchai should be more concerned about their rematch

ONE strawweight Muay Thai titleholder Joseph Lasiri believes his next opponent, Prajanchai PK.Saenchai will have far more pressure going into their highly anticipated rematch next month.

On December 22, Lasiri will step inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a highly anticipated title tilt with the man who owns the division’s interim strap.

In May 2022 ‘The Hurricane’ stepped inside the Circle with Prajanchai riding the momentum from back-to-back wins over Rocky Ogden and Asahi Shinagawa.

Delivering the performance of a lifetime, Joseph Lasiri scored a third-round TKO after Prajanchai was unable to continue following the conclusion of the round.

Already owning a victory over his ONE Friday Fights 46 challenger, Lasiri believes that all the pressure will be on Prajanchai when they run it back inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

“In his mind, not in mine, I feel like he has more pressure because he's gonna have to fight with me again [knowing I beat him the last time],” Lasiri told the South China Morning Post.

Joseph Lasiri went from winless to world champion

Joseph Lasiris's run in ONE Championship has seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. Entering the promotion in 2018, ‘The Hurricane’ lost four straight contests in his first two years, suffering losses against some of the sport's toughest competitors, including Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Jonathan Haggerty.

The tide suddenly turned in 2020, starting with a split decision victory over Odgen followed by a vicious first-round KO of Shinagawa. Those back-to-back wins earned him his ONE world title opportunity against Prajanchai, and we already know how that story ends.

Since the loss, Prajanchai has found the win column in two straight, besting Kompet Fairtex and the aforementioned Sam-A to lay his hands on the provisional gold.

Can the Thai warrior succeed in his mission to knock his foe off his perch or will Joseph Lasiri once again have Prajanchai’s number?

You can catch ONE Friday Fights 46 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App on December 22.