“He has more quality” – Fabricio Andrade says Artem Belakh must "fight intelligently" against dangerous Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade provided his analysis for the upcoming bantamweight matchup between Artem Belakh and Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu.

In February 2023, Andrade made his dreams come true by defeating John Lineker to become the ONE bantamweight MMA king. Since then, the 26-year-old superstar has kept a close eye on his division, including three fights scheduled for later this week.

On Friday, January 12, ONE will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 18. The event will feature the following three bantamweight MMA bouts - Kwon Won Il vs. Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg, Artem Belakh vs. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, and Mark Abelardo vs. Ibragim Dauev.

During an interview with ONE, Andrade had this to say about the fight between Belakh (1-1 promotional record) and Baatarkhuu (3-0 promotional record):

"Of course, Enkh-Orgil has already shown that he cannot be underestimated. In the last fight, he faced a very young opponent, who was in a good moment, and he managed to finish the fight. So, Artem has to be smart. He has more quality, and if he fights intelligently, he will have a better chance of winning this fight."

ONE Fight Night 18 will air live on US Primetime free of charge to subscribers in North America.

Fabricio Andrade believes Mark Abelardo can defeat Ibragim Dauev at ONE Fight Night 18

Fabricio Andrade weighed in on the other two bantamweight MMA fights at ONE Fight Night 18. ‘Wonder Boy’ has the most knowledge on Mark Abelardo vs. Ibragim Dauev, as he defeated Abelardo by second-round submission in July 2020.

During the previously mentioned interview with ONE, Andrade had this to say about Abelardo potentially defeating Dauev:

“It will be a big test for Ibragim Dauev. We haven’t seen him fight in ONE yet, while Abelardo is a ‘home’ athlete. It will be a very even fight. It’s difficult to say because we haven’t seen Ibragim Dauev fight in ONE yet, but I believe that Abelardo can win this fight.”

Andrade will likely be tuning into ONE Fight Night 18, as three potential title contenders could emerge from the event. When it comes to Andrade fighting himself, it’s unclear when and against whom he will defend his throne next.