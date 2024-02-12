“He’s the best kicking machine” – Lito Adiwang says Superlek showed the world why he’s ‘The Kicking Machine’ vs Takeru

Lito Adiwang was left incredibly impressed by the performance of Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE 165 last month.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion successfully defended his title against the debuting Takeru Segawa in ONE Championship’s long awaited return to Japan.

As Adiwang pointed out in a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the champ more than lived up to his nickname inside the Ariake Arena.

Superlek is known for being one of the best kickers in the world, hence his moniker of ‘The Kicking Machine’.

His leg kicks in particular were incredibly effective against Takeru early on in the fight as he caused significant damage to the base and movement of his opponent.

Adiwang said that this performance really solidified Superlek’s status as the best in the world at what he does:

“He’s ‘The Kicking Machine’ and he proved it, and we saw that. So it’s safe to say that he’s the best kicking machine in the world. Super impressive fight from Superlek.”

Lito Adiwang wasn’t the only one showering Superlek with praise after ONE 165

Lito Adiwang went into ONE 165 as a self-confessed superfan of Takeru and left with a new found appreciation of Superlek.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion is on an incredible run right now and continues to go from strength to strength, proving time and time again that he is one of the best in the world right now.

Even as a replacement opponent for the injured Rodtang Jitmuangnon, he made the most of the opportunity that had fallen into his lap following the withdrawal of his former foe.

The two men produced an incredible contest that lived up to the high expectations but ultimately there could only be one victor and Superlek left no doubts with his display.

Adiwang will now look to deliver his own statement performance by extending his winning streak to three in a row against Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.