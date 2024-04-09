"He's going to do good and get the belt" - Tye Ruotolo says 'toughest' twin brother Kade can accomplish two-sport dominance

Both Kade and Tye Ruotolo put on a show for the fans inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Fight Night 21 with two similarly incredible submission wins.

The two brothers have continued to go undefeated under the ONE Championship banner, and that streak doesn't look like it's stopping anytime soon in submission grappling.

Their dominance has led Kade to pursue a new challenge, and after talking about it for a long time, his MMA debut has been confirmed.

He will face Blake Cooper at ONE 167 on June 7 as we finally see whether Kade can succeed in two sports.

Unsurprisingly, his brother is confident that he will win in his lightweight MMA debut at the Impact Arena.

Having trained alongside him for his whole life, Tye Ruotolo said in their press conference that he knows his brother has the toughness to make this dream a reality:

"I know that he's over the toughest people, no matter what, real all kindness, you know, he's the toughest guy that I know. So I'm really excited to see him put that grit, that skill and jiu-jitsu and [that dog] and I'm excited to see it in MMA. I really think he's going to do good and get the belt. I really believe it."

Watch the full press conference below:

Tye Ruotolo knows his brother better than anyone else

In terms of his character and skills, no one knows Kade better than Tye Ruotolo.

They've grown up alongside each other as brothers and training partners who have helped push each other to be the best they can be.

This will be no different now that Kade is looking to compete in MMA for the first time after months of hinting at this announcement.

With his incredible submission game and dominant run of performances under the ONE banner, the expectations for this huge test are real, but so is the potential.

Brace yourselves for one of the biggest MMA debuts of all time when Kade makes the walk on June 7.

