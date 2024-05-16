"He's got the skills, heart, and toughness" - Danial Williams explains why Superlek beats Jonathan Haggerty in Denver

When you look at the very pinnacle of the striking world right now, it's hard to look past Superlek Kiatmoo9 as a leading name. The man they call 'The Kicking Machine' has simply got everything it takes to be considered one of the best in the world with an incredible mix of skill, athleticism and fighting spirit.

Whilst he is set for another fight in the meantime, all eyes are on ONE 168: Denver, where ONE Championship returns for its second on-ground show in North America on September 6.

At the Ball Arena, striking fans from all over the world will tune in for one of the biggest fights that could possibly be made right now.

In the co-main event, Superlek moves up from the flyweight kickboxing division to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Danial Williams, who has shared the ring with the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion in the past, has been split down the middle on this dream match-up.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, he gave a slight edge to the challenger thanks to some of the attributes that he brings to the table:

"It's a hard one, it's hard to just stick to one thing. Some days, it's Superlek, maybe some days it's Haggerty. It's just one of those things. Superlek maybe has got it, he's got the skills, heart, and toughness. So, for now, I'd still pick Superlek, though."

Skill, heart, and toughness have indeed been on display for Superlek

When you talk about these attributes, it's all good to say these things, but how you deliver on them in the biggest fights matters the most.

And that is where the Kiatmoo9 Gym athlete is so unbelievably consistent.

A fight against Jonathan Haggerty would be enough to be potentially career-defining. Still, when you look at the two fights he had had before this, it really puts into picture this incredible run the flyweight kickboxing champion is on.

His last two fights and wins have come in barnburner fights against Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa.

With two great displays of skill, heart, and toughness, he will look to bring the same to Denver.

ONE 168: Denver will air live in U.S. primetime from the Ball Arena on September 6.