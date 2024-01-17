Fourth-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison has developed a rapport with one of the biggest personalities in the combat sports scene, Joe Rogan.

Appearing in an interview with the South China Morning Post, the British star revealed that Rogan is actually a big fan of his employer, ONE Championship.

‘Hitman’ described Rogan as a fanatic of martial arts, and was drawn by ONE’s unique take on Muay Thai in four-ounce gloves.

‘The Art of Eight Limbs’, of course, is a chaotic mix of grace and violence, which is taken to the next level under ONE’s ruleset. As such, even the UFC’s famed broadcaster can’t help to be enamored by the beauty of it.

Liam Harrison said:

“He loves it. We talk about it quite a lot whenever I get in touch with him still. He thinks it’s wild, he’s a real big fan of Muay Thai shows, so obviously for him to see that level of it in the 4-ounce gloves and that as well he's a really big fan of it.”

Here’s Liam Harrison’s full SCMP MMA interview:

Meanwhile, Joe Rogan has been a vocal supporter of ONE and has given praises to the world’s largest martial arts organization in his critically acclaimed show, The Joe Rogan Experience.

The color commentator and podcaster even expressed his admiration for the ‘Muay Thai Fight of The Century’ between Rodtang and Superlek at ONE Friday Fights 34 last year.

Chatri Sityodtong invited Joe Rogan to call Muay Thai fights in ONE

After word of Joe Rogan’s support reached Chatri Sityodtong, the ONE head honcho extended an invitation to the American broadcaster:

Sityodtong said in an earlier interview with the South China Morning Post:

“Joe, you and I know each other, come on anytime man. If you want to commentate in the number one league by far in Muay Thai, absolute killers and monsters - which you already know, Joe - give me a call.”