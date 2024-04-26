"Her striking is unmatched" - Tawanchai believes Stamp's stand-up is levels above Denice Zamboanga's

Tawanchai PK Saenchai returns to action at ONE 167 for a defense of his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship.

ONE Championship is bringing a stacked event to the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on June 7 with two title fights topping the bill. Following his highly-anticipated co-main event rematch with Jo Nattawut, Stamp Fairtex takes the spotlight in the main event of the evening.

The atomweight MMA world champion is set to defend her title for the first time against Denice Zamboanga. Both women know each other well due to their history as training partners but the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion doesn't believe that this will benefit the challenger.

Tawanchai spoke in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA about the fight and gave his prediction, believing that Zamboanga will not be able to counter her opponent's lethal striking skillset:

"Her striking is unmatched. I, for sure, think Stamp will be able to defend her belt."

Tawanchai will be out to prove the same point

Tawanchai will also be out to prove that he is the superior striker when he faces off with Jo Nattawut for a second time under the ONE Championship banner.

The pairing last met back at ONE Fight Night 15 where their kickboxing encounter came right down to the wire. 'Smokin' Jo was unable to get the win on that occasion but he certainly made a point in that fight by pushing the champion to the limit.

Now that they are facing off for a second time in Muay Thai, the defending champion will look to make a statement by beating him decisively at the second time of asking.

Just like Denice Zamboanga, Nattawut knows what it is like to be on the wrong end of his opponent's strikes already but the big question is whether he can use this experience to his advantage.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on June 7.