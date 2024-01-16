“His power wasn’t there” – Fabricio Andrade believes Jonathan Haggerty lacks the cutting-edge when he trades

ONE Fight Night 16 was a tough pill to swallow for Fabricio Andrade.

The ONE bantamweight MMA world champion was defeated by Jonathan Haggerty, who walked away as a two-sport titleholder by claiming the vacant bantamweight kickboxing belt.

Along with his own mistakes that he feels led him into the fight when he wasn’t in top condition, Andrade believes that the fight was his to win.

A head kick in the second round changed the trajectory of the fight, with ‘The General’ piling on the pressure to find the finish.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Andrade stated that there wasn’t a power difference between the two but that one shot was the difference:

"His power wasn’t there. Maybe I was overestimating it, but I wasn’t feeling it. I was very confident that I would win that fight. But of course, there were his qualities, that allowed him to hit me with that high kick. And that was the one that took me out of the fight.”

Andrade continued, adding that he respects Haggerty’s skills and accomplishments:

“He’s a very technical fighter, he’s very deserving of where he is right now, and he is very confident, but I still don’t think he is powerful, you know.”

Fabricio Andrade found himself on the wrong end of slim margins at ONE Fight Night 16

The elite level of martial arts competition is often a game of slim margins and Fabricio Andrade was victim to that at ONE Fight Night 16.

Taking on a world champion in Muay Thai in his first striking contest under the ONE Championship banner was a big challenge for ‘Wonder Boy’ but one that he was confident of succeeding in.

His preparations and the head kick that signaled the end of the contest provided two great lessons that the Brazilian can learn from and come back stronger.

At just 26 years old, the bantamweight world champion isn’t going anywhere anytime soon and the highs and lows will only add to his legacy when all is said and done.