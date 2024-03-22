History-making Anatoly Malykhin says legacy is only just beginning to unfold: "We've just started"

Three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin said his historic run in ONE Championship has only started and he is looking to create more history competing moving forward.

The 36-year-old Russian standout recently became the first-ever athlete to win and hold world titles simultaneously in three MMA divisions after seizing the middleweight gold at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

'Sladkiy' stopped erstwhile divisional king Reinier de Ridder by TKO in the third round of their headlining contest in the landmark event in Qatar.

The middleweight strap was in addition to the light heavyweight world title, which Malykhin also seized from De Ridder in December 2022, and the heavyweight MMA belt already in his possession.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, the Golden Team fighter said while he is already happy and proud of what he has achieved to date, he is far from done and is looking forward to shoring up his legacy further with more conquests on the battlefield.

Anatoly Malykhin said:

"I'm building my legacy know. So Mr. Chatri [Sityodtong] says we are just starting, we've just started making history. And I'm focused on that chance to create more history."

Watch the interview below:

Anatoly Malykhin made his ONE debut in March 2021 and has racked up six straight victories, all coming by way of KOs, with the last four having world title implications. All in all, he has a professional MMA record of 14-0.

ONE 166: Qatar was held at the Lusail Sports Arena. Its replay is available for free to North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

Anatoly Malykhin interested in vying for a world title in boxing

In trying to make further history in combat sports, Anatoly Malykhin said that among the options he is looking at is vying for a world title in professional boxing.

Speaking to ONE Championship following his latest MMA title conquest at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1, 'Sladkiy' said boxing has also taken his interest, and wants to fight for a world title if an opportunity presents itself.

He said:

"I think history will be made when we get four belts and one more in boxing. Then we'll make history. But, for now, this is just the beginning of our journey."

Anatoly Malykhin has been honing his boxing skills with noted coach John Hutchinson. He said as far as boxing, his inspirations include Mike Tyson and Fedor Emelianenko.