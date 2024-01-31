“I cleaned up the whole division” – Serbian destructor Rade Opacic says he’s wiped out the entire heavyweight kickboxing class

When Rade Opacic says he’s beaten all of the other contenders in the heavyweight kickboxing division, it’s hard to argue with him.

The Serbian machine has produced seven wins under the ONE Championship banner, with his only loss to Guto Inocente being avenged in a rematch.

Following his latest win over Iraj Azizpour at ONE 165, the contender now believes that it his time to stand up and claim what is rightfully his.

Opacic could have been shouting from the rooftops for a shot at the world championship long before this but instead chose to continue racking up wins to build his case.

There remains only one man in this division that he is yet to beat, and given their history with one another, it’s certainly a matchup that he will want to run back.

Rade Opacic spoke about his dominant run in a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA and the potential of fighting for a world championship next time out, potentially with one eye on Roman Kryklia:

“Yeah man, beating everybody, I cleaned up the whole division. So yeah, like I said from the start, even in the first fight when I won, I didn’t say I want a belt. I said I want everybody, anybody, any time. And that's what I did, clean out the division and now maybe a title shot.”

Rade Opacic couldn’t have put a better foot forward for a title shot

There can be no arguments about the impressive win streak of Rade Opacic, and all of that was on the line in his return at ONE 165.

All of those wins and stoppages would have all meant a lot less if he came up short against Iraj Azizpour this past weekend as part of ONE Championship’s return to Japan.

Azizpour has been a constant force in this division for some time and his incredible fights with Roman Kyrklia will always be remembered as the pinnacle of the ONE heavyweight kickboxing division.

Opacic didn’t need to go to war with him in this fight. Instead, he got the job done with his skills doing the talking to come away from the Ariake Arena with his biggest win to date under the ONE banner.

ONE Championship fans that missed out on any of the action from ONE 165 can rewatch the event via the on-demand replay on ONE’s official website.