“I couldn’t f****** breathe” - Liam Harrison admits he’ll pass up fighting in Denver’s dreaded altitude

Liam Harrison is someone who’ll never back down from a challenge, but there is one arena he’d like to stay away from fighting in.

The British Muay Thai legend recalled his experience as part of the viewing audience during the historic ONE Fight Night 10 card in Denver, Colorado.

Since Colorado is roughly 6,800 feet above sea level, Harrison admitted that breathing in the Mile-High State is already an ordeal for him.

Harrison told the South China Morning Post that he wouldn’t dare fight in Denver if he ever gets offered a match there.

He said:

“I don't want to fight in Denver though I couldn't f***ing breathe. Just walking around in Denver, it was so hard to breathe, if there's anywhere else 100 percent. But it was so hard to breathe there.”

Even though he was still recovering from his knee injury at the time, Harrison was at ONE Fight Night 10 interacting with fans and media alike.

‘Hitman’ has been sidelined for more than a month after suffering a nasty knee injury in his fight against former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022.

Watch Harrison's entire interview below:

Liam Harrison set for highly anticipated return in January 2024

Liam Harrison took the slow and steady road in his recovery, and he’ll finally make his comeback on ONE Championship’s first Amazon card of 2024.

The 38-year-old will face former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker at a bantamweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 18.

Harrison’s comeback goes down on January 12 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 18 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.