“I'd rather lose in the most exciting fashion possible” – Tye Ruotolo says jiu-jitsu is about entertaining the fans

Apart from claiming the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title, it's important for Tye Ruotolo to provide an entertaining match for the fans in his upcoming fight. He said jiu-jitsu matches are supposed to be like that.

The 20-year-old Atos standout will battle veteran Dagestani fighter Magomed Abdulkadirov for the grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Tye Ruotolo believes that with the match being a high-stakes contest, fans should be treated to an exciting performance. He does not want a repeat of what took place in his superfight against ONE middleweight MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder back in May in the United States, where he felt it did not live up to the billing.

He shared to MMA Mania in an interview:

“I remember after my Reinier [de Ridder] match, I remember leaving, and I just didn't feel good about myself. I won and I didn't feel great, you know, and that’s why I want to put on a good show this week. I remember that day I told myself I'd rather lose in the most exciting fashion possible than win like that.”

Watch the interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 16, Tye Ruotolo is seeking to join his twin brother and reigning lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo on ONE Championship’s roster of title holders.

He is coming off four straight victories since joining the promotion last year and wants to continue the streak to fortify his standing in ONE with a title-clinching victory.

Standing in his way is Abdulkadirov, 32, who is making his ONE debut but is not short in drive to shock and impress in his maiden outing. He competed in the grappling and wrestling circuit in Europe and had considerable success.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.