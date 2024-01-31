“I don’t believe in excuses” – Jonathan Haggerty fires back at Fabricio Andrade’s supposed ‘injury’

Double ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty dismisses Fabricio Andrade's claim that he was injured during their recent fight. He said the Brazilian is just making up excuses for the knockout he was dealt.

‘The General’ KO’d ‘Wonder Boy’ in the second round of their all-champion clash for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title back in November. The win earned him a second world title in addition to the bantamweight Muay Thai gold already in his possession.

But Andrade, who is the division’s MMA king, said he was not a hundred percent during fight night as he was dealing with recurring injuries.

Jonathan Haggerty, however, said he would have none of those excuses from Andrade, telling the South China Morning Post in an interview:

“I don't believe in excuses. If you're injured don't take the fight, especially coming up against someone like me. Do I believe him? Not sure. I had three weeks to fight him. So let's just put it that way. I had a three-week camp to beat him up.”

Watch the interview below:

While he already holds two world titles from two different disciplines under ONE, Haggerty has made it known that his title conquests are not yet over, eyeing the MMA belt held by Andrade.

Jonathan Haggerty set to defend bantamweight Muay Thai belt at ONE Fight Night 19

Just as he is interested in adding another world title, Jonathan Haggerty is also focusing on retaining the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in his scheduled fight next month.

The 26-year-old British striker will defend the Muay Thai gold for the first time against Brazilian challenger Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Haggerty became world champion by knocking out longtime divisional king Nong-O Hama in the opening round of their title clash at ONE Fight Night 9 in April last year. It is the same result he is angling against Lobo, the third-ranked contender in the division and someone who, for the longest time, is seeking to collide with the reigning champion.

Lobo currently holds a 3-1 record and is out to seize the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in his second attempt after falling short the first time around against former world champion Nong-O Hama in March 2022.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo will air live on U.S. primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.