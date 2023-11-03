MMA
  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Jonathan Haggerty responds to Fabricio Andrade’s claim that he backs away from a fight: “He’s kind of disrespectful”

Jonathan Haggerty responds to Fabricio Andrade’s claim that he backs away from a fight: “He’s kind of disrespectful”

By Jake Foley
Modified Nov 03, 2023 08:59 GMT
Jonathan Haggerty
Jonathan Haggerty (Left) and Fabricio Andrade (Right)

Jonathan Haggerty responded to Fabricio Andrade's claims that he tends to avoid action-packed wars during his fights.

At ONE Fight Night 16, a two-sport world champion will be crowned as Haggerty and Andrade go toe-to-toe for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title. Over the last few months, the tension between the world-class strikers has grown, leading to most people expecting a wild fight on Friday, November 3.

Andrade recently picked up his mental warfare by claiming his upcoming opponent doesn’t like getting into brutal wars. Haggerty responded during a recent interview with ONE Championship by saying:

“I feel like he’s kind of disrespectful, [if he thinks I like shying away from fights]. For what I’ve done in the ring, for how I’ve fought, I’ve only been stopped once in ONE Championship and that’s because I was at flyweight.”

Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade are coming off legacy-defining wins.

Firstly, Andrade fought John Lineker in February to settle their no-contest from October 2022. The vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title was on the line, and ‘Wonder Boy’ wouldn’t be denied a second time, leading to an impressive fourth-round TKO win.

Meanwhile, Haggerty last fought in April when he challenged Nong-O for the bantamweight Muay Thai world title. ‘The General’ was somewhat underestimated before securing a first-round knockout win to end Nong-O’s 10-0 promotional run.

It'll be intriguing to see who emerges victorious in the must-see kickboxing fight between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...