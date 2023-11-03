Jonathan Haggerty responds to Fabricio Andrade’s claim that he backs away from a fight: “He’s kind of disrespectful”

Jonathan Haggerty responded to Fabricio Andrade's claims that he tends to avoid action-packed wars during his fights.

At ONE Fight Night 16, a two-sport world champion will be crowned as Haggerty and Andrade go toe-to-toe for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title. Over the last few months, the tension between the world-class strikers has grown, leading to most people expecting a wild fight on Friday, November 3.

Andrade recently picked up his mental warfare by claiming his upcoming opponent doesn’t like getting into brutal wars. Haggerty responded during a recent interview with ONE Championship by saying:

“I feel like he’s kind of disrespectful, [if he thinks I like shying away from fights]. For what I’ve done in the ring, for how I’ve fought, I’ve only been stopped once in ONE Championship and that’s because I was at flyweight.”

Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade are coming off legacy-defining wins.

Firstly, Andrade fought John Lineker in February to settle their no-contest from October 2022. The vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title was on the line, and ‘Wonder Boy’ wouldn’t be denied a second time, leading to an impressive fourth-round TKO win.

Meanwhile, Haggerty last fought in April when he challenged Nong-O for the bantamweight Muay Thai world title. ‘The General’ was somewhat underestimated before securing a first-round knockout win to end Nong-O’s 10-0 promotional run.

It'll be intriguing to see who emerges victorious in the must-see kickboxing fight between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.