“I don’t like letting it go to the judges” – Danial Williams prepared to do ‘whatever it takes’ to finish Lito Adiwang

Danial Williams is planning to add Lito Adiwang to his pile of wins in spectacular fashion during their impending showdown at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16.

Williams is scheduled to meet Adiwang in an exciting strawweight MMA fight in front of the packed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for a pivotal bout that could determine their fate in the division.

Ahead of their clash, ‘Mini T’ appeared on the Cageside Press YouTube channel for a 13-minute interview where he discussed several things, including his thoughts about the upcoming match with the ‘Thunder Kid.’

The Australian-Thai athlete revealed that he doesn't want to let the fight go the distance and avoid the intervention of the judges in the outcome of the bout, adding that he will be looking for a stoppage victory.

Williams declared:

“I’m going to do whatever it takes, that's how I just go into it, man. I like my style like I want to fight for the finish so that's kind of on my mind and I don't like letting it go to the judges.”

Currently, the Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA representative sports an MMA record of three wins and one loss, beating Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, Namiki Kawahara, and Zelang Zhaxi. His lone loss was courtesy of Jeremy Miado.

Danial Williams hopes to fight in more Muay Thai bouts under ONE Championship

Although his main priority right now is to get a victory against Adiwang in their upcoming fight, Williams has also voiced his desire to compete in more Muay Thai fights under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

He wants to replicate his success in the sport after previously reigning as the Caged Muay Thai and WMC Muay Thai world champion.

Williams also made his promotional debut in a Muay Thai fight against reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon but lost via unanimous decision in April 2021.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.