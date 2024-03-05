“I don’t have the words to express it” – Anatoly Malykhin speechless after being crowned MMA’s first three-division king

Three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin is still lost for words after claiming another piece of gold at ONE 166: Qatar.

Among all his world title triumphs, this was the toughest of the lot. 'Sladkiy' had to drop down two divisions, maintain his hydration level, and hope that he possessed the same venomous power at middleweight.

Those were genuine concerns, but one the Golden Team representative shrugged off easily inside the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Anatoly Malykhin noted:

“It’s difficult to express with words how I feel right now. I come from a very small town back in Russia and my friends here can witness that.

"Being not only a three-division champion but also a father, it’s an absolute honor. I don’t have the words to express it.”

Malykhin came up against a far gutsier Reinier de Ridder last week, which made his task slightly tougher than the first time the pair of world champions shared the global stage in December 2022.

But although 'The Dutch Knight' brought his A-Game to Qatar, Malykhin’s finishing power once again proved too much for the Breda native.

With his victory in the Middle East, Anatoly Malykhin upped his slate to 14-0 and maintained his 100 percent finish rate.

With his victory in the Middle East, Anatoly Malykhin upped his slate to 14-0 and maintained his 100 percent finish rate.

Anatoly Malykhin’s mastery in Qatar proves why he’s the best in business

Anatoly Malykhin’s knockout power wasn’t the only thing that allowed him to beat Reinier de Ridder for the second successive time.

Apart from his trademark weapon, the undefeated Russian’s anti-grappling techniques and his work on the canvas frustrated de Ridder whenever the latter decided to take things into his own hands on the ground.

The way he blends all of it to outclass his rivals is truly a sight to behold. That all-around arsenal looks even scarier when you include his ability to outpace opponents across all departments.

