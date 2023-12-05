“I expect big things” – Chatri Sityodtong says sky is the limit for Sage Northcutt after ‘miraculous comeback’ from injury

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong expects big things from lightweight standout ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt in his return to the Circle next year.

After suffering a brutal 29-second knockout in his ONE debut, Northcutt returned with a vengeance at ONE Fight Night 10 in May, scoring a 39-second submission victory over Pakistani MMA sensation Ahmed Mujtaba.

The win was nothing short of impressive, but the lifelong martial artist believes the best is yet to come from the Texas native.

“In Sage Northcutt, you have probably one of the greatest athletes in the sport of mixed martial arts,” the ONE CEO said at a press event in Japan. “Obviously, a karate world champion, but he brings a whole other level of striking and grappling. He’s been working relentlessly over the past two years after his disappointing KO loss in his debut in ONE."

“He had a big setback with a fractured jaw, a fractured face. But since then, he has made a miraculous comeback, and I expect big things.”

ONE 165: Sage Northcutt returns for long-awaited clash with Shinya Aoki

After re-establishing himself as one of the brightest prospects in the sport, Sage Northcutt will finally get his clash with Japanese MMA icon and former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki.

The pair were originally scheduled to scrap at ONE on TNT IV in 2021, but ‘Super’ found his return further delayed due to an illness.

With Northcutt now looking and feeling better than ever, the time has finally come for him to settle some business with ‘Tobikan Judan’ in The Land of the Rising Sun.

In addition to Northcutt vs. Aoki, fans will also be treated to a five-round kickboxing super-fight between Muay Thai sensation Rodtang Jitmuangnon and former three-division K-1 world champion Takeru Segawa in Tokyo, Japan.

You can catch ONE 165 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and on the ONE Super App on January 28.