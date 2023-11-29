“I did not expect to have a fan club in America” – Stamp still in awe of her popularity in the United States

Three-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex is in awe with how fight fans in the United States have received her. She is even surprised that she has a fan club over there.

The 26-year-old Thai superstar felt the appreciation of American fans once again in her recent visit to the U.S., where she attended, among other things, a gathering organized for her.

Stamp shared her thoughts on all she had experienced in an interview with the New York Post, saying:

“I was surprised. I did not expect to have, like, a fan club in America. Obviously in Singapore I’ve been there a few times, I know there's Thais over there as well so I realized that. But I did not expect the extent of the fan club in the United States.”

Stamp introduced herself to a wider audience in the U.S. back in May at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video held in Colorado. It was ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

There she was among the big winners, fashioning out an impressive second-round knockout victory over hometown bet Alyse Anderson.

The win, which also earned her a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, coupled with her cheerful demeanor, had American fans gravitating towards her.

Chatri Sityodtong hails Stamp as "greatest female combat sports athlete"

For ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, Stamp Fairtex is undeniably the greatest female combat sports athlete ever for all that she has done in her career.

The ONE executive highlighted this after the Thai superstar became a three-sport world champion back in September when she won the ONE women’s atomweight mixed martial arts world title.

It was in addition to the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing titles she previously concurrently held.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post following Stamp’s historic victory, Sityodtong shared his thoughts on her standing in combat sports all time, saying:

“She is the greatest female combat sports athlete because no one has done what she has done - win Muay Thai at the highest levels, win kickboxing at the highest levels, win MMA at the highest levels. And the way she’s done it.”

Stamp made her ONE debut in October 2018 and has taken down almost all of the top fighters in her division in Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA and has shown no signs of slowing down.

A possible next fight for her is a superfight against ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan.