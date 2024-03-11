“I expected a tough fight” – Jackie Buntan ‘pleased’ to overcome tough Martine Michieletto inside Lumpinee Stadium

Jackie Buntan maintained her current winning streak under the ONE Championship banner on her return at ONE Fight Night 20.

Looking to build off of her back-to-back wins over Amber Kitchen and Diandra Martin, she took on Martine Michieletto on March 8 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Boxing Works star once again proved herself to be one of the top female strikers on the promotion’s roster by winning a unanimous decision in a great contest between the two women.

Jackie Buntan reflected on the fight and her mindset ahead of the contest during a post-fight interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

“I’m pleased with the win, glad to get my hand raised.”

Buntan continued, adding that she knew she couldn’t underestimate her opponent despite having confidence in her ability to secure the win:

“Well I mean I always back myself into every fight but everyone who steps in front of me they have my respect they're obviously signed to the company for a reason. I expected a tough fight. I watched her previous fight in ONE, that was a tough fight as well.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jackie Buntan reminded everyone what she is capable of on March 8

It had been nearly a full year since the last time that ONE Championship fans got the opportunity to watch Jackie Buntan in her element.

Back at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023, her fight with Diandra Martin didn’t make it out of the first round but she wasn’t able to capitalize on that momentum. Her rematch with Smilla Sundell for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE Fight Night 14 unfortunately fell through.

Now that she is back getting her hand raised inside the Circle, Buntan can get back to chasing down the biggest challenges that are out there for her.

North American viewers who missed out on any of the action from ONE Fight Night 20 can watch the full event back via the free event replay on Prime Video.