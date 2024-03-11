“I was expecting her to kind of stand in front of me” – Jackie Buntan says Martine Michieletto’s display caught her by surprise

Former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jackie Buntan was surprised about how her latest opponent Martine Michieletto approached their catchweight clash on March 8 at ONE Fight Night 20 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Buntan expected Michieletto to be the aggressor during their match and anticipated an all-out brawl, but was greeted with an opposite approach on fight night.

The American explained this during her post-fight interview with Sportskeeda MMA, as she stated:

“I’m pleased with the win, glad to get my hand raised. She’s a southpaw, I've never fought a southpaw, my first southpaw also. But yeah, we were expecting a lot, I was expecting her to kind of stand in front of me and surge in every now and then, but you guys can see that was kind of the complete opposite.”

Jackie Buntan also claimed that she was the one initiating the action during the match and added:

“It was mostly me coming forward, which is what I wanted to work, but that surprised me a bit, her backwards movement.”

See the interview below:

Despite the underwhelming showing from ‘The Italian Queen', the fight was still fairly entertaining and exciting. Eventually, the Boxing Works representative took home the victory to extend her win streak to three.

Jackie Buntan solidified her case for a world title rematch with Smilla Sundell

After securing her sixth win in the world’s largest martial arts organization, Jackie Buntan has virtually booked a world title rematch with reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell to realize her dream of becoming a title holder.

But the 26-year-old star is more keen on competing in mixed-rules super fight because, according to her, it is something that excites her other than getting another crack for the 26-pound golden belt.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 20 via the free event replay.