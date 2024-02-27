“I felt honored for the opportunity” - BJJ GOAT ‘Buchecha’ drills US soldiers in North Carolina in “The Gentle Art”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is keeping himself busy even outside of competition.

The 17-time BJJ world champion consistently shares his knowledge of ‘the gentle art’ with people from all walks of life. Recently, Almeida spent some time teaching jiu-jitsu to soldiers at Fort Liberty (formerly known as Fort Bragg), a military installation that houses more than 52,000 military personnel, including the Army's XVIII Airborne Corps and the U.S. Army’s Special Operations Command.

Taking to Instagram, ‘Buchecha’ revealed that he had the opportunity to work with Special Operations Soldiers while visiting the installation for a couple of days:

“Just had an amazing time this weekend teaching Special Operations Soldiers at Ft Liberty, North Carolina for the first time, I taught over 10 hours in just 2 days, it was amazing to share a little bit what I know with this soldiers and learn a little bit about their world as well, I felt honored for the opportunity and I hope to come back soon!”

‘Buchecha’ will be looking to bounce back from his first loss in MMA

Marcus Almeida last stepped inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 13 for a high-stakes heavyweight clash with Senegalese standout Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane. Delivering an entertaining three-round slugfest, Kane came out on top via unanimous decision after he was able to successfully stop ‘Buchecha’ from dragging him down to the ground.

It was the first loss of Almeida’s mixed martial arts career, snapping a four-fight win streak where he had stopped every one of his opponents in the opening round.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.