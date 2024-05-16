“I got up when many other people wouldn’t” – Liam Harrison would love to be remembered for his inspiring win vs Muangthai

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom wants to be remembered by fans as someone who had no quit in him.

Harrison is the epitome of fighting pride, as the 38-year-old Bad Company representative is known for his incredible toughness and grit.

'Hitman' once got up from two knockdowns against Muangthai PK Saenchai in an April 2022 barnburner. He survived being nearly finished to come back and score a technical knockout victory. All of this transpired in just one round.

After the win, Harrison was awarded a hefty $100,000 bonus for his efforts.

Speaking on a recent guest appearance on Fight Energy Films, Harrison talked about that fight and why he wants it to define his legacy as a fighter.

'Hitman' said:

"As a fighter, remember me from the Muangthai fight. Remember me for that. I got up when I didn't need to. I got up when many other people wouldn't."

Indeed, Harrison won over many fans after that fight, as 'Hitman' proved just how tough he truly is. There is no question that when push comes to shove, Harrison will choose fight over flight anytime.

Luckily, fans won't have to wait long to see Harrison back in action.

'Hitman' Liam Harrison to make highly anticipated comeback against Japan's Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167 on Prime Video

'Hitman' Liam Harrison hadn't seen action since mid-2022 when he injured his knee in a world title fight against legendary Thai fighter Nong-O Hama. Now, he's ready to make his return after fully healing from injury.

Harrison is set to lock horns with Katsuki Kitano of Japan in a bantamweight Muay Thai contest at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, via an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.