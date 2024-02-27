“I gotta bury him” – Jarred Brooks to leave no doubts in rematch with Joshua Pacio

In his rematch with Joshua Pacio at ONE 166, Jarred Brooks is hoping to do more than simply defend his ONE strawweight world championship.

The champion already defeated Pacio once before when the two men met at ONE 164, where ‘The Monkey God’ decisively dethroned the strawweight king.

Regardless of their first encounter, ‘The Passion’ is not the kind of competitor that goes away without a fight and throughout his career has gained an incredible reputation for coming back stronger from his losses.

Jarred Brooks hopes to put an end to this chapter on March 1 at the Lusail Sports Arena by beating Pacio so convincingly that there is no chance for him to rebound for another shot at the coveted ONE gold.

He told the South China Morning Post that putting his opponent away for good is his main focus this time around:

“He's always gotten a chance to come back and show that he is a great strawweight and now I just gotta go out and finish him, man. I gotta bury him and. you know. I said it many times, I just gotta bury him under the sea map.”

Watch the full interview below:

Finishing Pacio will be no easy feat for Jarred Brooks

Many have tried and failed to put Pacio away for good in the past but Jarred Brooks is confident that he’s the man for the job.

Learning and improving from their first fight will be crucial for both men but Brooks hopes to use this to seal the deal once and for all and cement his status as the best strawweight in the division.

He’ll have his work cut out for him in this fight, but Brooks is still just as confident and as driven as ever coming into this rematch. He wants to make a statement on March 1 and the best way to do that is by finishing the former champion inside the distance.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription on March 1.