“I hadn’t had the opportunity to use my jiu-jitsu” – Martin Nguyen looking to bring out more of his grappling in Garry Tonon fight

At ONE 165, which will mark the promotion's return to Japan on January 28, Martin Ngyuen will take on submission specialist Garry Tonon in a crucial featherweight MMA clash. The bout could have world title implications for both men.

Many would brand this match-up a classic striker vs grappler match-up thanks to Tonon’s past as an elite jiu-jitsu competitor and Nguyen’s track record for putting his opponents away.

While this makes a lot of sense, the former champion also believes that he has more to show in his game as a well-rounded mixed martial artist.

Martin Nguyen was asked by the South China Morning Post whether he believes his grappling game is underrated ahead of his return to the Circle, to which he replied:

“I felt like I hadn't had the opportunity to use my jiu-jitsu because it's all basically go in there and fight with my swords or die.”

Despite the confidence in his grappling, Martin Nguyen has one clear advantage in this fight

Martin Nguyen may have confidence in his grappling but he would undoubtedly be putting himself in danger by trying to prove it in a high-stakes match-up against Tonon.

The former champion is far too experienced to try and prove a point like that when there could be a chance to fight for the world title on the line. Nguyen has ended 10 of his 15 wins via knockout, and it's clear that he has an advantage in the striking department.

Back in 2017, his knockout power saw him become the organization’s first two-weight world champion, and that ferocious fight-finishing ability has never left ‘The Situ-Asian’ even though he has had some tough times in his career in the recent past.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.