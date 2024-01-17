“I hurt him multiple times” – ‘Very confident’ Liam Nolan knew he beat Ali Aliev before decision was announced

British striking standout ‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan was confident he had done enough to walk away with another big win at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video.

Last Friday, January 12, Nolan made his long-awaited debut in the legendary Lumpinee Boxing for a showdown with Russian debutant Ali Aliev.

Through three rounds of intense action, Nolan tore through Aliev, earning an impressive unanimous decision victory.

Standing there waiting for circle announcer Dom Lau to make the official announcement, ‘Lethal’ was confident that it would be his hand raised:

“I was very confident, yes, very confident that I took the win,” Nolan said at the post-fight press event. “Definitely thought I did enough, I hurt him multiple times. So yeah I was confident I won the fight.”

With the victory, Liam Nolan moved to four victories under the ONE Championship banner with back-to-back wins over Eddie Abasolo and the aforementioned Aliev.

See the full interview below:

Liam Nolan has his sights set on ONE gold in 2024

After fighting through injuries for almost a year, Liam Nolan is determined to make a quick turnaround, getting one or two more fights under his belt before scoring himself a shot at ONE Championship gold:

"[I want to fight again] as soon as possible. I'm ready to go," Nolan declared in his post-fight interview with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson. “I've got big goals this year. Hopefully, two more fights this year, and I'll have a ONE Championship belt on my shoulder."

Currently sitting atop the throne at ONE’s reigning lightweight Muay Thai world champion is Regian Eersel. ‘The Immortal’ has a picture-perfect record of 10-0 inside the circle and has looked nothing short of unbeatable during his impressive run.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.