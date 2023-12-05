“I know I can do something with them” – Alex Roberts wants to trade bombs with Roman Kryklia in four-ounce gloves

At ONE Fight Night 17, Australian striking dynamite Alex Roberts is set to make his ONE Championship debut in the main event of the evening.

‘The Viking’ is well aware that it is a tall order awaiting him on December 8 but that won’t deter him from pushing himself to the very limit when he steps inside the circle.

In the build-up to the contest, Roberts spoke about this matchup taking place under Muay Thai rules with the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship on the line.

Clean blows are dangerous in any weight class with the size of the four-ounce gloves, but at heavyweight, this will be even more emphasised.

In an interview with Fight News Australia, Alex Roberts said that he is excited to trade leather with Roman Kryklia on fight night after feeling the kind of power that he can bring to the table:

“I love it because I've got big hands. I love to throw my hands. And to know that we got these little gloves on it's [fun]. I know I can do something with them. I've been hitting a lot of pads with little gloves on and you can feel right through the pad when you land.”

Watch the full interview below:

Alex Roberts has a very tricky test in Roman Kryklia

For a fighter that is making their ONE Championship debut in a huge fight, Alex Roberts is saying all the right kinds of things that you would want to hear.

The Perth resident doesn’t seem at all overwhelmed by the opportunity that is in front of him. If anything, ‘The Viking’ is just looking forward to a good contest between himself and the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion.

Five opponents have tried to land power shots on Kryklia to take him out and end his undefeated run in ONE Championship, but all of them have fallen short.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Roberts will look to stop the Ukrainian in his tracks, becoming a world champion in the process.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.