“I learned some new stuff” - Smilla Sundell reveals picking up some of Tawanchai’s subtle tricks in brief training session

Smilla Sundell needed just a few hours to learn some of the intricate details of Tawanchai PK Saenchai's devastating offensive game.

The pair of world champions trained for a brief session in Bangkok ahead of their respective world title defenses in ONE Championship.

Sundell will defend her ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title against Natalia Diachkova in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 at the hallowed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Tawanchai, meanwhile, will take on Jo Nattawut in his defense of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Sundell said she and one of her friends from Fairtex Training Center drove for nearly two hours to Bangkok from Pattaya to train with Tawanchai at PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym.

It was during this quick session that Sundell and Tawanchai exchanged some knowledge.

"He had some good tricks, so I learned some new stuff. He taught me some small tricks, like how to do a push kick, differently, which was cool," said Smilla Sundell.

Tawanchai is one of the most powerful yet technical fighters on the planet and his terrifying one-hit power often overshadows his clinical tendencies during fights.

Nevertheless, the Thai superstar understands that his power won't mean anything if he doesn't have the basics down to a tee.

Sundell, meanwhile, shares a similar offensive style with Tawanchai as they are both methodical in breaking down their opponents before launching the knockout blow.

Tawanchai is certain Smilla Sundell will retain her gold against Natalia Diachkova

Tawanchai is one of the smartest fighters of his generation, and he knows talent when he sees one.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the featherweight Muay Thai king said he expects Smilla Sundell to retain the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title against Natalia Diachkova this Friday.

"She's a fast learner, very motivated, very determined. I'm certain she'll be able to defend her belt for a long time and advance in her career at such a high level," said Tawanchai.

ONE Fight Night 22 and ONE 167 are available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.