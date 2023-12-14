“I like it and I enjoy it” – Mohamed Younes Rabah says fighting on enemy turf not an issue for him

ONE Championship newcomer Mohamed Younes Rabah is willing to fight anyone, anywhere.

Making his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 17, the 26-year-old quickly introduced himself to the world inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Despite stepping into enemy territory against Thai icon Saemapetch Fairtex, Rabah quickly established himself as a potential title contender with an impressive first-round knockout.

Following his impressive first appearance, ‘The Eagle’ was asked his thoughts on competing against Saemapetch in his home country.

“For me, it doesn't matter,” Rabah told media members at the post-fight press event. “I will fight everyone, anywhere. This is my life, I like it and I enjoy it. So that's it. For me, I don't care.”

Mohamed Younes Rabah kept his undefeated record intact with the victory, as he moved to 14-0 overall. Having already knocked off a top-five-ranked contender, we have a feeling that there will be big things in store for ‘The Eagle’ in his next outing with the promotion.

Mohamed Younes Rabah sees ONE Championship gold in the future

It’s safe to say that Mohamed Younes Rabah was already brimming with confidence going into his short-notice debut on the biggest global stage in martial arts.

But after delivering a highlight-reel-worthy performance against one of the promotion’s most accomplished and experienced Muay Thai practitioners, ‘The Eagle’ truly believes he will be a ONE world champion before long.

“So I can be the champion, I'm the next champion,” he added. “100 percent. I'm better than everyone, bigger than everyone, stronger than everyone. And I'm younger and fresh. Let's go. It's my time now.”

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 17 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.