“I’ll defend it against anyone” – Joshua Pacio not too picky about names if he regains strawweight crown from Jarred Brooks 

At ONE 166, Joshua Pacio looks to start yet another reign as the ONE strawweight world champion by winning his belt back from Jarred Brooks.

His bounce-back win over Mansur Malachiev proved that the former champion is still a cut above the rest of the strawweight contenders, setting up this hotly-anticipated rematch in Qatar.

Pacio believes that both he and Brooks will continue to dominate at the top of the division, regardless of the result of their upcoming clash.

‘The Passion’ told The MMA Superfan that he is happy to take on all comers should he be successful on March 1, but he has no doubt that this rivalry with Brooks still has at least one more chapter to write. He said:

“I’ll defend it against anyone, and I’m also willing to give a rubber match to Brooks. If he’s gonna fight someone else, like people are saying it’s 80-20 and 80 percent believe he’ll win against anyone in the top 5. So that’s what I expect.”

Watch the full interview below:

Joshua Pacio isn’t going anywhere from the top of the strawweight division

Whether he is in possession of the world championship or not, Joshua Pacio has proven time and time again that he belongs at the very top of his division.

The former kingpin and top-ranked contender has a great track record when it comes to rematches. While there are plenty of other worthy contenders at strawweight, with some big match-ups taking place in the division this weekend at ONE 165, it’s hard to imagine a world in which Pacio and Brooks aren’t at the top for years to come.

ONE 166 may not be the last time we see them face off, but Brooks will certainly look to make a statement by beating Joshua Pacio once again.

ONE 166 will air live on March 1. Check your local listings for more details.