"I'll never take an easy way out" - Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison ready to leave it all on the line at ONE 167

In his return fight at ONE 167, Liam Harrison isn't planning to change up his approach after such a long time away from active competition.

It has been nearly two years since the last time that we saw the Leeds slugger in action back at ONE on Prime Video 1 in 2022. The injury he suffered in his title fight with Nong-O Hama has kept him away but through a long and drawn-out recovery process, his persistence is now set to pay off.

'Hitman' faces Japanese star Katsuki Kitano on June 7, live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Despite his lack of activity as of late, the striking veteran is planning on going out there and putting on a show for the fans as always.

Liam Harrison told talkSPORT MMA that his long layoff will not force him to fight with any less ferocity once he steps back in there:

"Win, lose, or draw, you know, what you see is what you get. I mean even when I've lost fights, still some of those fights have gone on to be some of the most exciting fights that year. So, you know what you're going to get with me, I'll never take an easy way out."

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison doesn't know how to fight any other way

When Liam Harrison makes his long-awaited return, you can expect to see the same old version that has always been an all-action fighter.

If returning meant that he had to change his style to still compete, the Brit wouldn't have been putting in so much work in the first place. He has spent all this time on the sidelines to ensure that 'Hitman' is back in action at ONE 167 and not just a version of his former self.

Anyone who expected him to take his foot off the gas pedal at all will be sorely mistaken once fight night comes around.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.