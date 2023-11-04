"I’ll put him in retirement” - Conor Benn sends strong message to Chris Eubank Jr. amid their potential fight being finalized

Conor Benn has sent a fiery message to Chris Eubank Jr. as the pair edge closer to a bout agreement to face off in the squared circle.

Rumors of a bout being announced for December 23rd were initially confirmed by Benn's promoter, Eddie Hearn. But with Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk once appearing likely to take place on the same date, Hearn refrained from booking Benn vs. Eubank Jr. in December.

The fight's official date is yet to be announced, but Hearn is confident that Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. will meet in the ring during the first quarter of 2024. 'The Destroyer' was scheduled to take on Eubank Jr. in October last year but tested positive for a prohibited substance several days prior to their clash.

Prior to the previously scheduled clash, the pair already shared a rivalry stemming from the bad blood between Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr.

But the fallout from Conor Benn's positive drug test provided Chris Eubank Jr. with plenty of ammunition with which to fire at 'The Destroyer'. This has added a new dynamic to their rivalry, and according to Benn, things are now personal.

During a recent interview with Matchroom Boxing, Benn said this:

"I will dismantle him. I will ruin him. He gets absolutely destroyed, there's no comeback, there will be no comeback after he fights me. When I said, 'When I beat him I'll put him into an early retirement.' I'll put him into retirement. And I said that before, and people didn't believe me... I give him 2, 3 rounds tops, and I end his career."

Watch the video below from 4:30:

Conor Benn warned against fighting Chris Eubank Jr. next

Conor Benn was set to face Chris Eubank Jr. last year before testing positive in a pre-fight drug test, causing the fight to be canceled. 'NextGen' went on to have two fights with Liam Smith, losing the first one via TKO before bouncing back with a superb finish of his own in the rematch.

Benn faced a suspension following the adverse findings but recently had a comeback fight against Rodolfo Orozco, which he won via unanimous decision.

Derek Chisora, a former WBA International heavyweight champion, has warned Conor Benn against facing Chris Eubank Jr. next. During an interview with Fight Hub TV, he said this:

"Watching Chris [Eubank Jr.] box three, four months ago [against Smith], I don't think nobody can live with him if he boxes like that. I don't want [Benn] to take the fight man, 'cause right now Conor, subconsciously he might think he's in a good place but right now he's not. He needs to find himself and then regroup in himself."

Watch the video below (2:00):