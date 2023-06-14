“I’m 1-1 on the streets” - UFC commentator Jon Anik flaunting his fighting skills leaves Kenny Florian in stitches

Jon Anik revealed he’s been in two street fights, losing one and winning the other.

In January 2012, Anik made his UFC commentary debut during UFC on FX: Guillard vs. Miller. Since then, the Boston native has become a fan-favorite for his skills on the mic. Although he hasn’t competed in a sanctioned combat sports bout, the 44-year-old recently revealed how many street fights he’s been in.

During an episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast, the beloved UFC commentator had this to say to Kenny Florian:

“I’m 1-1 on the streets in my lifetime. You probably haven’t taken any bare-knuckle shots to your head and face in your life. Certainly, you grew up with a lot of brothers like we used to do like 40% just punching each other in the face. I don’t know how many clean shots, other than Brian Fisher at Gettysburg College that one time, I haven’t taken a lot of bare knuckles on my head.”

In 2022, Jon Anik’s four-year extension with the UFC ran out. Luckily, the Gettysburg College graduate re-signed with the promotion. He continues to provide top-tier commentary for UFC pap-per-views and other high-profile events.

Kenny Florian responds to Jon Anik with a story about when he was sucker punched

Kenny Florian is a former MMA fighter who fought in the UFC seventeen times. After doing commentary in the UFC, he now works for the Professional Fighters League (PFL). During the same podcast episode with Jon Anik, Florian responded to his co-host’s story with his own experience fighting in the streets:

“I got sucker punched over at Great Woods at a concert one time. Got the little poke on the shoulder, I was like, ‘Yes?’ Boom, right here [on my eye], just ripped my eye open, the cheek open. It was an all-out brawl, basically me and one other dude versus six dudes.”

Florian followed up by saying:

“Bare-knuckle fighting, this is why you grapple, this is why you learn how to grapple because, first of all, not only are your hands going to break, but you have one shot that’s not even a great shot, and you get your face ripped open. That’s just what happens.”

Florian last fought in October 2011, losing against Jose Aldo at UFC 136. ‘KenFlo’ retired with an overall record of 14-6, including an appearance on The Ultimate Fighter Season 1 and a UFC title fight against BJ Penn, which he lost by a fourth-round submission.

