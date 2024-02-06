“I’m always going to say yes” – Danial Williams on his willingness to take on the best of the best in ONE Championship

‘Mini T’ Danial Williams may have suffered some setbacks through the course of his career, but he has zero regrets for trying to capitalize on the opportunities that presented themselves.

The Australian-Thai striker has built up a reputation for being the man that ONE Championship calls when they need a firefight on the global stage.

During a recent interview with Southern Cross Combat, he spoke on making the decision to face some of the best strikers in the world.

Williams specifically referenced his ONE Championship debut against Rodtang Jitmuangnon back in 2021, where even though he suffered a loss, he announced himself to the rest of the roster with a spirited performance. He said:

“I love fighting and it's like that all the time. Even when I lost to Rodtang, that's what people know me for. It’s my best fight...So yeah I just think you only live once and you get these opportunities to fight on the big stage against the world champions. And when the opportunity comes, I'm always going to say yes.”

Watch the full interview below:

Fans can expect to see the same Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19

Throughout all of the highs and lows that he has experienced in his career, Danial Williams has always stayed true to his core principles.

The striker does not back down from a challenge as proven by his willingness to compete in MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing at the very highest level.

At ONE Fight Night 19, he will look to get himself back in the mix in the strawweight MMA division by halting the win streak of Lito Adiwang.

Anyone who has watched Williams before knows exactly what to expect from this contest and that alone makes this one something you have to tune in for.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 19 card live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.