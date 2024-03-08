“I’m better than her in boxing” – Phetjeeja banking on her ferocious fists to unify atomweight kickboxing belts vs Janet Todd

ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom of Thailand believes she has the key to beating reigning divisional ruler Janet Todd of the United States.

Phetjeeja will attempt to unify the ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing throne against Japanese-American superstar Janet Todd in the main event of ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video, ONE Championship’s historic all-female fight card this 2024 International Women’s Day.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Phetjeeja says she believes boxing will be the key to beating Todd.

The 22-year-old said:

“I think I’m better than her in boxing. And I may unleash my leg kicks faster than her.”

Todd is certainly no slouch in the boxing department, so Phetjeeja may need to prove this claim in the ring. Regardless, fans can expect an absolute war when these two women meet this Friday night.

Phetjeeja believes Janet Todd’s best skills aligned with Muay Thai

They may be competing to unify the ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world title, but Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom believes Janet Todd is more of a Muay Thai stylist, judging by her skills.

She told ONE Championship:

“Janet’s style is more suited to Muay Thai. She has a firm Muay Thai stance. And she fights at a slow pace like Muay Thai. But she’s the kickboxing champion, her kickboxing skill must be good too.”

Needless to say, it’s going to be an epic war when these two women lock horns in the ONE Championship ring for atomweight kickboxing supremacy.

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, March 8th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja.