"I'm feeling amazing" - Akbar Abdullaev all prepared for war against fellow knockout specialist Halil Amir

Akbar Abdullaev doesn't appear to lack confidence as he gets ready for war in his next assignment under the ONE Championship banner.

The Kyrgyzstani sensation aims to extend his perfect resume when he takes on Halil Amir at ONE Fight Night 22 this Friday, May 3. Their featherweight MMA joust will go down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the 26-year-old shared that it's all systems go for him ahead of what seems to be the toughest test of his promotional tenure.

Akbar Abdullaev said:

"I'm feeling great. I'm feeling amazing. I'm ready for the fight, let's go."

Watch Abdullaev's full interview with Sportskeeda here:

Truth be told, the Al Munar Team and Tiger Muay Thai athlete's confidence is well-earned.

The Russian-based fighter has lived up to his hype with a pair of sensational highlight-reel finishes in ONE.

In his promotional bow at ONE Fight Night 8, the 5-foot-9 fighter only needed 44 seconds to extend his resume to 9-0. After baiting Oh with jabs and shots to the midsection, he connected with an uppercut and a bucketload of hammer fists to seal the deal.

Four months later, the Kyrgyz athlete bettered his debut outing against Aaron Canarte of Ecuador. This time, he acquired the second sub-minute win of his career in 41 seconds.

Akbar Abdullaev promises to put on a show vs Halil Amir

With momentum on his side, there's every reason to believe that something spectacular could be on the cards for Abdullaev when he welcomes 'No Mercy' to the lightweight ranks this Friday.

Even if he doesn't close out the show with a third straight highlight-reel win, the in-form featherweight challenger believes his performance will be enough to impress the watching world.

Akbar Abdullaev, 26, told ONE previously:

"For this fight, my prediction is always the same - the ring will be the judge."

ONE Fight Night 22 goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.