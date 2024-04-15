"I'm the same fighter with or without the belts" - Jonathan Haggerty says he earned the 'massive target' on his back

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom relishes the two golden belts draped over his shoulders. But the 27-year-old striking phenom says even without the prestigious hardware, he's every bit as dangerous.

Speaking to Sky Sports in a recent interview, Haggerty talked about having a huge target on his back now. It seems everyone wants a piece of 'The General', and Haggerty says that's just the way he likes it.

The Knowlesy Academy / Team Underground product stated:

"Yeah, a hundred percent. I'm the same fighter with or without the belts. I put a hundred percent in training camp. I put a hundred percent in the ring, and I've got a massive target on my back, now that I have these two belts."

One of those belts is going up for grabs soon, as Haggerty returns to action this September in ONE Championship's next event in the continental United States.

'The General' will stake his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against ONE flyweight kickboxing king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9. The two lock horns at ONE 168: Denver, which broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, September 6th.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA or visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how you can catch all the action live from your location.

Jonathan Haggerty out to even the score with Superlek: "The time for revenge"

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty and ONE flyweight kickboxing king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 met once before, outside of ONE Championship when they were young rivals.

Superlek stopped Haggerty, who says he was just starting out at the time. Now, 'The General' is seeking retribution and he believes he'll get it at ONE 168.

Haggerty said:

"Now's the time for revenge. I'm glad it's come, we're both at our peak, we're both in the best organization in the world."

Poll : Are you excited for the Jonathan Haggerty vs Superlek superfight? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback